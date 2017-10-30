Fallen Birmingham Police Officers to be honored with memorial interstate signs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Special interstate signs are scheduled to be unveiled on Monday morning to honor fallen Birmingham Police Officers.

A total of seven officers will be honored at the memorial tribute. On Tuesday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will install the signs at designated interstate locations.

Those officers killed in the line of duty include Carlos Owen, Harley Chisholm III, and Robert Bennett. They were killed serving a warrant at a home near 18th street and Avenue P back in 2004.

Others killed in the line of duty include John Huffman, Sande Sanderson, Joseph Daniels, and Mary Freeman Smith.

The memorial tribute will be at 11 a.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1.