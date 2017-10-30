Female police officer inspires 4-year-old’s Halloween costume

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Those who saw 4-year-old McKenzie in her Halloween costume may have assumed she was just another toddler dressed as a police officer. But her costume was far more special than it may have appeared.

Jennifer Oaks says her daughter’s decision to be a police officer for Halloween was inspired by real-life Officer Kristy Bullard of the Odenville Police Department.

Seeing a female officer opened up a new world of possibilities for the 4-year-old.

“Ever since Kenzie saw her and that she was a female police officer, that has been all that she talks about,” Oaks wrote in a Facebook post. “Anytime we see her she says, ‘Momma stop so I can talk to my friend’. So she is McKenzie’s inspiration for Halloween!”

Oaks also thanked Officer Bullard for taking the time to see McKenzie in her costume. The two took an adorable photo together that’s getting a lot of attention on social media.

Officer Bullard commented on the post saying it was an honor to meet McKenzie, who she called a ‘sweetheart’.

Kudos to Officer Bullard for being a hero in more ways than one!