Gadsden approves $12.5 million riverfront development work

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A city in northeast Alabama has approved a $12.5 million riverfront development work at Coosa Landing.

The property will span 50,000-square feet with 20,000 square feet of retail space, The Gadsden Times reported. The overall plan calls for upgraded roads that tie into the boat ramp and riverwalk at Coosa.

No start has been set. But Gadsden City Council member Cynthia Toles says she was told it would take six months to complete the project.

Gadsden officials unveiled plans for the property in January.

“It’s a monumental effort in that it’s going to change the landscape of the riverfront and the city,” said City Council President Deverick Williams.

Williams called the development a “step in the right direction for the city,” and said that he expects the project to generate returns as more events are held in the city.

The bid was awarded to Chase Building Group for renovations at an old property referred to as The Venue.