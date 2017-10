(WIAT) — Today’s a national holiday… it’s national candy corn day!

And it’s just in time for Halloween!

Candy corn is very popular around this time of year, especially in Alabama where it’s supposedly the best selling Halloween candy.

A man named George Renninger created candy corn in the late 1800s. He designed the sweets to celebrate the beauty of corn and the autumn colors.

Will you be indulging in the triangular treats today?