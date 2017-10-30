Homewood City Schools look to undergo massive expansion project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Homewood City Schools are preparing to undergo some major changes, which includes everything from new cafeterias, classrooms, and parking.

Homewood has seen some exponential growth over the last 10 years. In order to keep up, city schools are having to make some adjustments to prevent overcrowding down the line.

After a study about projected trends and growth in the school system, an outside company has recommended some major changes to schools.

“We’re proposing renovations and expansions to each individual campus, the three elementary schools the middle school and then a major facelift and renovation to the Homewood high school,” said Greg Ellis with Hoar Program Management.

Ellis says there’s a growth bubble working its way through the school system.

“In grades three through six, they’ve had the largest incoming classes over the last four years and those classes are moving their way through the school system. We call that a bubble,” said Ellis.

The city has allocated $55 million of the sales tax increase to the school system. That’s the budget Hoar Program Management had to work with in order to come up with the most creative options to resolve future issues.

The plan does not include any new buildings, but renovations will dramatically change the look and feel of all of the schools.

The plan will go before city council for a vote in early November. If everything goes as scheduled, construction should start in the spring.