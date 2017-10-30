Hwy 280 WB closed at Cherokee Road after crash involving construction equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ALDOT says all lanes of Highway 280 westbound are closed temporarily as they work to position a wrecker crew to clear a crash involving construction equipment.

The crash is located at the Cherokee Road intersection.

