Hwy 280 WB closed at Cherokee Road after crash involving construction equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ALDOT says all lanes of Highway 280 westbound are closed temporarily as they work to position a wrecker crew to clear a crash involving construction equipment.
The crash is located at the Cherokee Road intersection.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ALDOT says all lanes of Highway 280 westbound are closed temporarily as they work to position a wrecker crew to clear a crash involving construction equipment.
The crash is located at the Cherokee Road intersection.
Advertisement
Advertisement