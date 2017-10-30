Motorcyclist hospitalized after hit and run

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night in Leeds.

A witness and friend of the biker, Ryan Wilhite, says Shane Estell had spent the day with friends and family at the Lassiter Mountain Dragway Sunday. He was on his way home, and he almost made it before he was hit.

“I seen Shane slowing down to make his left hand turn to go home and the truck never touched his brakes or anything, said Wilhite.

He said a white Chevy Blazer style sport utility vehicle slammed into the back of Estell’s motorcycle.

“Knocked him up over the handlebars and then ran over him and drug the bike at least a hundred yards down to the stop sign,” Wilhite explained.

Wilhite stopped to check on his friend, but when he looked up the SUV was gone.

“I didn’t think the guy was going to leave and run like that. So I wasn’t worried about him. I was worried about stopping and checking on [Estell] and making sure nobody else came over the hill and run him over,” said Wilhite.

Estell’s wife, Chelsea Estell, and two daughters, ages 9 and 11, were just a couple of minutes behind him.

“When we pulled up, he was laid in the middle of the street,” said Chelsea.

Esetell was unconscious and his family was scared for his life. Later they found out he had a broken collarbone, several broken ribs and damage to his spine.

“I was just lucky that he was still alive,” Chelsea said.

Leeds Police Chief Ron Reeves told CBS42, investigators believe they’ve identified the person who hit Estell, but the crash is still under investigation.