Police: Suspect in critical condition after Tuscaloosa robbery victim fires back

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police say a suspect in a Saturday evening robbery is in critical condition after the victim fired back.

Tuscaloosa PD says they responded Saturday night to a robbery in the 1900 block of 29th Ave where a suspect had been shot. Investigators say the 34-year-old victim and his brother where in the front yard when several black males with their faces covered approached them.

The victim ran toward his apartment and heard shots fired; he grabbed a gun from inside and started shooting back at the suspects.

In the exchange of gunfire, the victim’s car and another next to it were shot. Police say a 23-year-old suspect, identified as Tyshaun Johnson, was taken to DCH by a private car, suffering life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to surgery and admitted to DCH, where he is listed as in critical condition.