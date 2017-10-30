University of Alabama sorority mourning the death of freshman student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Friends and relatives are grieving the death of a University of Alabama student who passed away over the weekend.

Three weeks ago, 18-year-old Allie Brodie was on a mission trip in Alexander City when she was struck in the head by a soccer ball while playing with friends. Brodie was taken to the hospital for a concussion. Her injury got worse so doctors performed surgery as a result of an intracranial hemorrhage. After weeks in a coma, the student passed away Saturday.

Brodie was a member of the Alpha Delta Chi sorority, a Christian sorority on campus. Her sorority sister, Michelle Pearson, and others in the group are sad and grieving the loss of their friend.

“It is heartbreaking you never expect anything like this to happen. I think the most comforting thing to think about is she is in a better place now,” Pearson said. “She is no longer suffering and is with her Lord Jesus Christ she loves so much, and she is in a better place.”

Sorority sister and friend Hannah Davis says Allie was a good person who touched so many lives.

“Allie was one of the most friendly people you could ever come in contact with, when she walked into the room the room just lit up,” Davis said. “She had a fire for the University of Alabama and this sorority and for God.”

A vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Denny Chimes on UA’s campus to pay tribute to Brodie’s life. Funeral services will be held later this week in Orlando.