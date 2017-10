TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off their bye week to face LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. — you can watch it on CBS 42 or find us in Tuscaloosa before the game at the CBS 42 Mobile Tailgate

Monday, head coach Nick Saban is set to speak to media at noon about the team’s preparations to take on the LSU Tigers.

Saban: team had a pretty good bye week. Calls LSU the best team they've faced so far #RollTide — Chris Renkel CBS 42 (@Chris_Renkel) October 30, 2017

Saban: LSU is playing much better since loss to Troy. ''They've got really good plays & they've gained confidence'' #RollTide — Chris Renkel CBS 42 (@Chris_Renkel) October 30, 2017

Saban: DaShawn Hand & Josh Jacobs will practice this week. Wants to see how they feel before making call if they'll play or not #RollTide — Chris Renkel CBS 42 (@Chris_Renkel) October 30, 2017

Saban: Bo Scarbrough is still plenty capable of being the dominant player. Damien Harris success has limited his opportunities #RollTide — Chris Renkel CBS 42 (@Chris_Renkel) October 30, 2017

Saban on the CFB Playoff poll: ''I could care less about the poll'' says it really doesn't matter. #RollTide — Chris Renkel CBS 42 (@Chris_Renkel) October 30, 2017

You can watch his press conference live right here (if you are on desktop), on CBS42’s Facebook, or here in the app.