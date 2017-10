ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials are still searching for an Adamsville man reported missing on Oct. 15.

According to the City of Adamsville, Edward “Eddie” Abbott was last seen in or near CLoverleaf MHP. He left home on foot without his wallet or phone, and reportedly has multiple medical problems.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this person, please call the Adamsville Police Department at (205) 674-8760. His family is offering a cash reward.