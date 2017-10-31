Alabama ranked No. 2 in first College Football Playoff Rankings of 2017

GRAPEVINE, TX (WIAT) – The first set of College Football Playoff Rankings were released Tuesday and Alabama has made the initial Top-4 for the 3rd consecutive year.

The Crimson Tide came in at No. 2 behind the Georgia Bulldogs. Notre Dame and Clemson round out the Top-4.

Alabama did not finish No. 1 despite being the top-ranked team in the AP poll. Georgia is coming off a 42-7 win over Florida and already beat No. 3 Clemson head-to-head this season. Alabama is coming off a bye week and is preparing to face LSU Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The Auburn Tigers were ranked 14th in the Playoff rankings