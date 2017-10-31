Auburn’s Gus Malzahn addresses media prior to Texas A&M

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) – Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn met with the media Tuesday to preview the Tiger’s game at Texas A&M. Malzahn said Auburn running back Kam Pettway is out indefinitely with a broken scapula he suffered against Arkansas. Pettway’s injury will not require surgery, but there is not time table on when we’ll return to the back field.

“We had a very good off week. I think we accomplished what we set out to as far as getting fresh, as far as getting better at the fundamentals and the details. We also got a head start on Texas A&M, which is always good with the different things that they present.

“A quick injury update: Kam Pettway suffered a fracture in his scapula late in the game against Arkansas. We did not know that until last Friday. We were trying to heal our guys up, and it was sore, and we thought it would get better, but it didn’t get any better. So he will be out for an extended period of time. I don’t know exactly when that will be, but obviously that is a tough blow for him – a guy that has had a lot of injuries up to this point. Everyone else we expect to be ready for Texas A&M, which I think is a really big thing with the guys that were banged up offensive line-wise and we had some defensive guys that we held out the last couple of weeks. We expect everyone to be ready.

“Texas A&M — you are talking about a very talented team. When you look at these guys defensively, they’ve got a lot of very good athletes; they are a big, physical group that can run. They are one of the best teams in the country at sacking the quarterback and putting pressure on the quarterback, not just four-down, but when they pop a guy, an extra guy, fifth guy, they are very good. They are very aggressive. They really try to stop the run. They will bring extra guys down to do that. Offensively, you are talking about a very balanced team. Last week they played two quarterbacks, so you’ve got to prepare for both of those guys, but they are very balanced. They have one of the more dynamic playmakers in all of college football in Christian Kirk – a guy that with the ball in his hands is very scary. You talk about special teams, I think he is probably the biggest weapon in the country in special teams, so we will have to do a super job with him, covering kicks and everything that goes with that. Like I said, I feel very good about where we’re at after the off week. It gave us a chance for our team to heal up and get better. We’re looking forward to going to Texas A&M.”

Auburn travels to College Station, Texas Saturday, kickoff against the Aggies set for 2:30PM.