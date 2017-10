AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday, Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn told the media Kam pettway is out for an extended period of time with a fractured scapula.

Malzahn says Pettway will not need surgery. He described Pettway as frustrated, but said he’s a great competitor.

“It’s unfortunate for Kam, but but we’ve got a lot of other guys that are ready to go,” Malzahn said.