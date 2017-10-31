Authorities searching for “armed and dangerous” man that allegedly kidnapped woman from her home

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man that reportedly entered a woman’s home and kidnapped her, according to a release from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers.

Timothy Wyatt, 36, allegedly entered his victim’s home around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, and began to choke her as she slept. The victim woke up, and Wyatt reportedly demanded money before tying her hands behind her back and forcing her into a blue Ford Taurus.

The suspect reportedly continuously threatened to stab the victim while driving, and then stopped in a remote area and forced the victim into the trunk of the vehicle, according to the release. Wyatt then drove to a service station on the 2100 block of 7th Street South in Clanton.

As Wyatt exited the vehicle, the victim reportedly escaped the trunk and was able to get help.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office has warrants out for Robbery 1st Degree, Kidnapping 1st Degree, and Domestic Violence 2nd Degree in Wyatt’s name and are actively searching for the man they have deemed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Wyatt’s whereabouts, authorities ask you to call 911, or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.