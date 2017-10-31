Birmingham City Council votes to revoke business license from Skyy Nightclub in 5 Points South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council voted unanimously Tuesday morning to revoke Skyy LLC’s business license, a nightclub operating in the 5 Points South neighborhood.

Council pro tem Jay Roberson moved to revoke the license and rescind two previous regulations after the council held a public discussion about the business.

The council cited the “health, safety or welfare of the public” and referenced an ABC Board issue that the business had reportedly pleaded to before voting on the motion.

In early September, according to Birmingham police, two people were hurt in a shooting outside the club. On Memorial Day weekend, police had to close down the club because of an altercation.

Stephen Foster is the vice president of the Five Points South Neighborhood Association. Foster tells CBS42 the neighborhood association stands behind the city revoking Skyy Nightclub’s business licence.