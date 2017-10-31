Birmingham City Council votes to revoke business license from Skyy Nightclub in 5 Points South

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham City Council voted unanimously Tuesday morning to revoke Skyy LLC’s business license, a nightclub operating in the 5 Points South neighborhood.

Council pro tem Jay Roberson moved to revoke the license and rescind two previous regulations after the council held a public discussion about the business.

The council cited the “health, safety or welfare of the public” and referenced an ABC Board issue that the business had reportedly pleaded to before voting on the motion.

In early September, according to Birmingham police, two people were hurt in a shooting outside the club. On Memorial Day weekend, police had to close down the club because of an altercation.

Stephen Foster is the vice president of the Five Points South Neighborhood Association. Foster tells CBS42 the neighborhood association stands behind the city revoking Skyy Nightclub’s business licence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s