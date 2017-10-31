Birmingham Police arrest suspect in Bessemer Road hotel murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in a Saturday hotel murder, according to a release from the department.

Anthony Carter, 35, was arrested on Tuesday on a Murder Charge in connection with the death of 33-year-old Deangelo Cain, according to the release. He is currently awaiting trial on a $75,000 bond.

Police reported to the Sun Inn on Bessemer Road around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday to find Cain dead in his room.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.