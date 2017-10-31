Birmingham Police arrest suspect in Bessemer Road hotel murder

By Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in a Saturday hotel murder, according to a release from the department.

Anthony Carter, 35, was arrested on Tuesday on a Murder Charge in connection with the death of 33-year-old Deangelo Cain, according to the release. He is currently awaiting trial on a $75,000 bond.

RELATED: Birmingham PD investigating Saturday morning homicide at Sun Inn on Bessemer Road

Police reported to the Sun Inn on Bessemer Road around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday to find Cain dead in his room.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s