Coroner looking for loved ones of woman killed walking along I-65 in Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner is trying to get in touch with family or friends of a 57-year-old woman who died this weekend while walking on I-65.

The coroner tells CBS 42 Jeanne Estelle Elmore was struck and killed this weekend. She’s lived in Birmingham for about six months after previously living on Highway 83 in Vincent. Her husband died May 1 of natural causes.

The coroner says he found out she has a sister by the name of Olivia Moore; they think she lives in Pocatello, Idaho. Elmore is believed to have adult children, but the coroner doesn’t know where they may live.

The coroner asks for any family or friends to please call their office at 205-930-3603.