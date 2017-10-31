Homewood Witches Ride raises $20k for American Cancer Society

CBS 42 Staff Published:

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — 500 “witches” in the City of Homewood grabbed their brooms Sunday for a wild ride.

The Homewood Witches Ride is a fun 2-mile bike ride through the streets of Homewood, celebrating those who have battled or lost their lives to cancer.

Everyone dressed up as witches, riding their brooms–or actually, their bikes–throwing candy to kids along their route. It’s a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

“It says that our community and our city has been so awesome to embrace this crazy idea of dressing up like witches and riding bikes and throwing candy to the kids!” explained organizer Janie Mayer.

Last year, they raised over $16,000. This year, they maxed the donations at $20,000!

