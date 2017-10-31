Jacksonville father’s life leaving impact on community

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – A Jacksonville father died last week following a car crash, but his service to the community is still leaving a positive impact.

Adam Harris’ car collided with a stolen trailer on Highway 431 the night of Oct. 21. He died a few days later. But family remembers him as someone who was always giving.

“He was the most amazing man I’ve ever met,” his widow, Stephanie, told CBS 42 Tuesday. “Everything he did was for someone else.”

That includes his interest in running. He took it up to get healthy so he could be there for his kids. And he helped others in the process.

“He did benefit runs for Huntington’s disease…” Harris said. “But for causes for other people, too – not just himself. That’s just the kind of guy he was.”

He also was an organ donor, and it’s already helping others in the community.

“We already know about one. We suggested a direct donation,” Harris said. “And they were a match. It’s a man from church. They were a match. And so he’s right here at home. He’s still here. He’s still here at home.”