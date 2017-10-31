Living Without Water: A CBS42 News Special Report

By Published:

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Can you imagine living without access to running water?

That nightmare is the reality for some families in Wilcox County, one of the poorest areas of the state. For families that are not able to afford a well, the only option is to rely on family and friends.

Some residents even have to make a long walk to a roadside faucet to fill up plastic jugs.

Learn how the residents make do, and see our investigation into what’s being done to bring running water to the area in a CBS42 Special Report, tonight at 10.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s