Local nightclubs put on notice as new sports bar opens in Five Points South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The City of Birmingham is putting nightclubs and bars on notice after revoking the business license of Skyy Dance Club in Southside.

After a number of violations by area bars and clubs, places like the new Sleek Sports Bar are trying to avoid a last call at the hands of city leaders.

“With the Skyy Club, they didn’t even pass the ABC board inspection, they had problems with that,” said Sheila Tyson, Birmingham City Councilperson for District 6.

The club also had problems just last month, when two people were shot outside. After the city revoked their business license, they’re hoping that other clubs take notice.

“If the owners of the clubs and the managers can’t manage their business the way it should be, it should be shut down,” Tyson said.

Meanwhile, a new sports bar on the Southside is having a grand opening.

Ryan Pryor is the owner of Sleek Sports Bar and the 15-year Birmingham Police vet said he understands the pressure, given what’s happening to clubs around the area.

“A safe, friendly, welcoming atmosphere for everybody that wants to come out and have a good time, no worries just come in and have a good time,” Pryor said. “We don’t cut corners, so we’re planning on being here for a very very long time.”

Pryor says he will use his law enforcement background to ensure that things stay up to code and by the book as far as regulations and safety.

Another nightclub, Onyx, will learn its fate in the next couple of weeks when it comes before city leaders to explain 31 ABC violations and a shooting that left a man dead.