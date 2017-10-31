Ohio man extradited to Alabama on charges in crash that killed woman and daughter

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been charged with several crimes related to the death of a woman and her teenage daughter in a Cullman County crash back in March, according to court documents.

Jonathan Biggs, 53, was charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of driving under the influence, and one count each of reckless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic on Oct. 5.

The charges come after the deaths of Tonya Busbee, 34, and Rhianna Busbee, 13, on March 29. The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on County Road 813.

Biggs was extradited from Ohio on the charges, and now awaits trial on a $150,000 bond at the Calhoun County jail.