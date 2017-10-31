Wreck involving 18-wheeler and SUV blocks left lane on I-20/59 in Ensley

ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and an SUV.

The crash happened on I-20/59 southbound at the 20th Street exit. Right now, the left southbound lane and the shoulder are blocked by the wreck.

According to Captain Watson with Birmingham Fire, the driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler did not have any injuries.

Police and fire crews on the scene of an accident on 59 South near Avenue I exit. Looks like 2 inner left lanes are closed. pic.twitter.com/lg8Sjo2lz1 — Brit Moorer (@britmoorer) October 31, 2017

WIAT will continue to bring you updates on this breaking news story.