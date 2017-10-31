Police, parents work to make sure children are safe while trick-or-treating

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday night will be a busy night for children and their parents going out to trick-or-treat, and police want to make sure everyone is staying safe while out having fun.

Helena Police Chief Pete Folmar reminds parents to make sure their children are easy to see while out in the neighborhood.

“Have glow sticks hanging around a child’s neck or flashlight is always a good idea to make sure they are visible because most of the time, Halloween costumes are usually dark colored,” said Folmar.

Folmar tells CBS 42 it’s good to try and find a neighborhood that is well lit.

As for drivers, slow down and be aware that kids will be out tonight.

Parent Sabrina McGee said her and her husband always make sure their children are lit up with something that glows and that they never go out alone.

McGee says she also makes sure the candy they receive is safe to eat.

“We go through and make sure we are discarding the open candy and check for things, visually making sure nothing looks unfamiliar or unsafe whether the wrapper has been open or something we never heard of before,” said McGee.

Chief Folmar tells CBS 42 they plan to have an extra two to three officers in the neighborhood and at intersections making sure the kids are safe tonight.

So go out and enjoy yourselves, and have a safe, fun, and happy Halloween!