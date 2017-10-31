VIDEO: IHOP customers get a Halloween surprise from ‘Madea’

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Happy Hallurween!

For many people, Halloween is an opportunity to portray some of their favorite people – whether they’re real celebrities or fictional characters.

This year, a Birmingham man brought a very familiar fictional character completely to life, and the internet hasn’t stopped laughing.

Joseph Daley dressed up as Tyler Perry’s famous character Mabel ‘Madea’ Simmons – a look complete with a fashionable orange prison jumpsuit, straight out of DeKalb County Jail. He posted a video of himself at an IHOP in Hoover, informing viewers that the last time he “hopped” was when he was “running from the po po.”

In the video that has been shared over 4,000 times, ‘Madea’ admitted to breaking out of jail the night before and said she was looking for something to eat. She greeted the IHOP workers and customers with a big “Good Murnting” as the laughs rolled in.

Daley’s impressive portrayal of Mabel Simmons didn’t come without practice. The UAB graduate says he had tried out Madea as a Halloween costume twice before, but neither attempt was as successful as this year. Once he had the voice, the jumpsuit, and the wig, he was set.

Many viewers commented on how much Daley sounded like Madea. Daley says he figured out he could imitate Madea’s laugh while he was in high school. He worked to master her speaking voice and has been cracking people up ever since.

Making people laugh is actually one of Daley’s favorite things to do. As a student pastor at Crossbridge Community Church in Helena and a full-time student at the New Orleans Baptist Theological School, Birmingham, Daley says he’s really focused on spreading joy.

“Not everybody knows Jesus, and that’s where my joy comes from,” Daley said. “I’m blessed to have so much joy to share with people.”

Go ahead and get your laugh in for the day.

Watch the original video below:



