2 men arrested for burglary, theft in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men in connection with a recent burglary, according to a release issued by the office.

38-year-old Tony Lee Putman and 35-year-old Christopher Lee Whatley of Gadsden were both charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft, according to investigator Brian Smith.

The duo allegedly stole several guns and prescription drugs from a residence on Fitts Ferry Road. Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence Putman and Whatley were staying in and found prescription drugs with the victim’s name on them, along with other stolen items.

Whatley and Putman are currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center, each on a $20,000 cash bond.

Authorities say Whatley is facing additional burglary and theft charges related to a separate incident. He allegedly stole a laptop and two gaming systems from a home on US Highway 411 N in Gadsden.