Alabama drivers can now face stiff penalties for driving without liability insurance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama State Troopers will be enforcing the Mandatory Liability Insurance Law starting today.

Drivers could now face some stiff civil penalties if they don’t have liability insurance. Drivers are subject to a $200 fine for the first offense and it increases for each offense after that.

“First one is $200 dollars, 2nd one is $300, the third, fourth, fifth and onward will be $400 dollars,” said ALEA Corporal Steve Smith.

If the penalty is not paid or appealed within 45 days, it’s an automatic suspension of your driver’s license.

The law was passed and signed by the Governor in 2016, but drivers have been allowed a grace period until November 1st, 2017.