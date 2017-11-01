American Lung Association offers tips heading into Lung Cancer Awareness Month

(WIAT) — November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month and the American Lung Association is offering tips to lower your chance of being caught off guard.

The association states that screening is a powerful tool to diagnose high-risk individuals at an early stage, when the disease is likely to be cured.

Through their Lung Force initiative, the ALA offers their top four things to know about screening:

A low-dose CT Scan is the only tool that reduces the lung cancer mortality rate for those at high risk. Low-dose CT scan is a special kind of X-ray that takes many pictures as you lie on a table that slides in and out of the machine. A computer then combines these pictures into a detailed picture of your body. It is painless and quick. Screening is not recommended for everyone. Screening is recommended for those considered at high risk for the disease. To learn more about your risk, take the lung cancer screening eligibility quiz at SavedByTheScan.org and speak to your doctor if you think you may be at risk. Awareness of lung cancer screening is critically low. Despite the lifesaving potential of screening, 84 percent of those who qualify are unfamiliar with the low-dose CT scan, according to the American Lung Association’s 4th annual Lung Health Barometer. To raise awareness about lung cancer screening, the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative has partnered with the Ad Council to launch the “Saved By The Scan” public awareness campaign – urging everyone to learn more about lung cancer screening. Screening is covered by most healthcare plans. Lung cancer screening is now covered by Medicare and most healthcare plans for those considered at high risk. However, according to the Lung Health Barometer, only 15 percent of those who qualify for screening are aware that it is covered by Medicare and most healthcare plans at no cost.

To get a sense of lung cancer’s reach in the community, look no further than CBS42’s own Sherri Jackson, whose mother was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in 2016, a cancer most common in women and nonsmokers. You can read about the Turquoise Takeover that her family uses to raise awareness here.

Another prominent community figure, Championship Girls Basketball Coach Emmanuel Bell, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2015, and has since undergone aggressive treatment. You can read about how the community rallied around Coach Bell here.

The Shelby Diagnostic Center in Alabaster has previously spoken to CBS42 on their screening process, and you can learn more about the organization here: http://wiat.com/2016/12/21/early-detection-for-lung-cancer/