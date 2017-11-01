Burglar breaks into Rama Jama’s restaurant and theft caught on video surveillance

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT)-Tuscaloosa police are searching for a man who broke into Rama Jama’s restaurant Saturday night. Gary Lewis the founder of Rama Jama’s says the thief used a large rock to smash through several glass windows to get inside the restaurant.

“Oh we want him prosecuted, we can’t let things like this go on in the community” Lewis said.

According to Lewis the crime happened at 9:30 Saturday night after the business was closed. The entire crime was caught on the stores video surveillance system. Lewis believes this was an inside job.

“We’ve had a couple of employees that were terminated for one reason or another and it makes me think there might be a connection from them to this guy. Because he knew exactly where to go and where the safe was” Lewis said.

After stealing the safe, Lewis says the burglar took the safe across the street to a cemetery where he was able to open it up and get away with more than $ 2,000 dollars in cash. Lewis says on the surveillance tapes the suspect had a female accomplice waiting for him outside.

“Here we are trying to prepare for LSU and we have to deal with this and all the things that go along with a burglary. And its just a lot of distractions that takes away from our focus which is getting ready for LSU this weekend”.

Lewis the Rama Jama’s founder and former owner still works at the restaurant during the transition of a new owner taking over the operations. Lewis says being a victim in this case has been upsetting.

“Here I am working 14 to 16 hours a day trying to make it the right way and he walks in and in twelve minutes wipes me out. So that part really bothered me the most”.

Lewis said ten years ago was the last time a burglar broke into Rama Jama’s to steal money. No arrests have been made in the case.