Coaches talk 2017 season at College Basketball Tip-Off Party

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WIAT) – The College Basketball season officially begins next week. For Alabama and Auburn Basketball, 2017 is filled with high expectations. The Crimson Tide just missed out on the AP Preseason Top-25, but they are No. 25 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Auburn’s Bruce Pearl and Alabama’s Avery Johnson spoke about those expectations Wednesday night at the fourth annual College Basketball Tip-Off Party at Iron City Bham. They were joined by Samford Head Coach Scott Padgett and UAB Head Coach Rob Ehsan.

