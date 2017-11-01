DeKalb County Sheriffs mourn the loss of deputy killed in car crash

By Published:

DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Dekalb County community is mourning the loss of a deputy who recently passed, according to a release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

56-year-old Daniel Matthews was killed in a car accident. Matthews was with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Reserve for two years before becoming a Deputy.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says Matthews was like family to the sheriff’s office.

“I have worked with Daniel for many years. He was a good person and deputy,” Sheriff Harris said. “We are deeply saddened to have lost one of our deputies and it is hard for us because we are like family here at the Sheriff’s Office. Our thoughts and prayers goes out to his family.”

Matthews was a deputy for 4 years. He also worked for the Fort Payne Housing Authority.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s