Etowah County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Attalla, according to a release from the department.

Marcus Blake Landrum, 17, was reported missing by a family member. He was reportedly last seen at a residence on Rogers Road in Attalla.

Landrum has blue eyes and brown hair, and authorities believe he could be in the Gallant or Attalla areas. Anyone with any info is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 546-2825.

CBS42 will bring you more info as it becomes available.