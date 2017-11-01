Etowah County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

By Published:

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen from Attalla, according to a release from the department.

Marcus Blake Landrum, 17, was reported missing by a family member. He was reportedly last seen at a residence on Rogers Road in Attalla.

Landrum has blue eyes and brown hair, and authorities believe he could be in the Gallant or Attalla areas. Anyone with any info is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 546-2825.

CBS42 will bring you more info as it becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s