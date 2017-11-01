FBI wants information on 2nd man in relation to deadly NYC attack

WKRN webstaff Published:

(WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help with information on another man in relation to the deadly attack in New York City.

The second man was identified as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, also know as Muhammad. The 32-year-old was born in Uzbekistan. His alleged connection to the case wasn’t immediately known.

Anyone with information should call the FBI’s tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI, your local FBI office, or the nearest American embassy or consulate.

Sayfullo Saipov is accused of driving a rented Home Depot truck down a bike path in the Tribecca neighborhood of Manhattan, New York. Eight people died, and nine others were injured.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s