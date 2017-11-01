Fiona the Hippo’s dad dies at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KOZL) — Henry the hippo, who lived at Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo for more than three decades, has died at his new home at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The Zoo posted the news on it’s Facebook page Tuesday. It had announced Henry’s declining health earlier in the week.

“We are all saddened with Henry’s death. He was undoubtedly the most popular animal at Dickerson Park Zoo,” said Zoo Director Mike Crocker. “The outpouring of messages from social media, guests, letters and phone calls shows how much Henry meant to our community.”

When Henry was moved to the Cincinnati Zoo’s new Hippo Cove in June, 2016, he was paired with female hippo, Bibi. Their only calf, Fiona, was born prematurely on January 24.

“It is important to remember that through the SSP, Henry left a legacy in Fiona. His bloodline has made a remarkable contribution to the future of the hippopotamus population,” said Crocker.