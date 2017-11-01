Fiona the Hippo’s dad dies at Cincinnati Zoo

FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, provided by the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Fiona, a baby Nile hippopotamus, born prematurely Jan. 24, 2017, swims outside for the first time with her father Henry, right, as her mother Bibi, left, watches in the pool of the zoo's Hippo Cove exhibit in Cincinnati. The zoo said Henry died at age 36 after struggling with health issues for months and lost hundreds of pounds after repeatedly losing his appetite. Staffers decided to euthanize him Tuesday, Oct. 31, after concluding that his quality of life wouldn't improve. (Michelle Curley/Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden via AP)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KOZL) — Henry the hippo, who lived at Springfield’s Dickerson Park Zoo for more than three decades, has died at his new home at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.

The Zoo posted the news on it’s Facebook page Tuesday.  It had announced Henry’s declining health earlier in the week.

“We are all saddened with Henry’s death. He was undoubtedly the most popular animal at Dickerson Park Zoo,” said Zoo Director Mike Crocker. “The outpouring of messages from social media, guests, letters and phone calls shows how much Henry meant to our community.”

When Henry was moved to the Cincinnati Zoo’s new Hippo Cove in June, 2016, he was paired with female hippo, Bibi.  Their only calf, Fiona, was born prematurely on January 24.

“It is important to remember that through the SSP, Henry left a legacy in Fiona. His bloodline has made a remarkable contribution to the future of the hippopotamus population,” said Crocker.

