Florida fugitive, boyfriend captured in McCalla by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Brookwood woman that was being sought by Florida authorities was captured in McCalla on Tuesday morning.

Katrina Lynn Loperena, 47, was the passenger in a silver Honda that reportedly refused to halt at a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. that day at Old Tuscaloosa Highway and Kimbrell-Cutoff Road.

The driver and Loperena’s boyfriend, 42-year-old Jason Thomas of Duncanville, reportedly continued along Kimbrell-Cutoff to Eastern Valley Road before stopping. As a deputy got out of his vehicle, the driver allegedly sped off down Eastern Valley Road, and the deputy pursued the car down Coleman Lake Road before Thomas stopped at Coleman Lake Road and Ashton Way before fleeing on foot, leaving two passengers in the car.

Deputies arrived on the scene and detained the two passengers, Loperena and an adult male, as a K9 unit arrived to conduct a search for the driver. The K9 unit tracked the driver to a wooded area where he was found hiding in a pile of brush and taken into custody.

Loperena was discovered to have an outstanding felony warrant from Florida, on a charge of allegedly stealing the Honda. She was arrested and charged with being a Fugitive from Justice and Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree. She is currently in the Jefferson County jail on no bond.

Thomas was charged with Receiving Stolen Property 1st Degree and Attempting to Elude. He requested medical attention, and was taken to an area hospital. He will be transferred to Jefferson County Jail upon release, with a bond set at $15,500.

The other passenger was not charged and was released.