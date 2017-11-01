Greene County bingo funds being used to generate money for the hospital

EUTAW, Ala. (WIAT)-Greene county’s hospital in Eutaw is facing a financial crisis. Because of the financial problems the hospitals future is in jeopardy and could be forced to close down.

Starting on November first Bingo operators in Greene County will be required to hand over a portion of proceeds to the Greene County Health System. Many Eutaw residents like Charlene Doss are hoping that will keep the doors open for good.

“Well I come here to get check ups, I was diagnosed with diabetes and I come for my flu shots. I want this hospital to remain open” Doss said.

The Eutaw resident has been using the hospitals services for twelve years to see her doctor. Doss is glad to hear that officials are using electronic bingo money to try to save the hospital from closing.

“I think it would be beneficial, it might just be a drop in the bucket but its a step up so they are not getting deeper in the hole, they are trying to get themselves out of the hole. So hopefully this revenue coming in will help them generate revenue to get back on track”.

Hospital Board President John Zippert says every month twenty five dollars will be collected from all 2,030 bingo operators machines in Greene County. Those funds could generate as much as fifty thousand dollars per month that will be given to the hospital.

“Well it will help us make our payroll, it will help us buy supplies. It will help us with maintaining the facility and upgrades with equipment. So it will help us do all those things. And its very necessary” Zippert said.

If the bingo operators do not turn over the proceeds to the hospital, they could face penalties.