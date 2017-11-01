Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office seizes gambling machines during stolen property investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of removing gambling machines from a home in Birmingham after they were discovered in the course of an investigation, according to the department.

Deputies were dispatched to a house on the 1400 block of 92nd Street North to follow up on a report of stolen property at the home on Wednesday. While on the scene, deputies reportedly discovered marijuana and gambling machines and called the Vice and Narcotics unit to the scene to assist.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.