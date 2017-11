WYLAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 11:23 AM:

Police confirm the victim was a public works employee who was riding a lawnmower when he was shot. Wylam K-8 School is on a soft lockdown at this time.

11:12 AM:

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at 8th Avenue and Erie Street.

The scene is near Wylam K-8 School.

