Sheriff: Calhoun County suspect apprehended after deputies in helicopter spot him riding a UTV

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they have just apprehended Reagan Kenney, the second suspect wanted in a felony theft case that resulted in a Jacksonville man’s death.

“Deputies were being flown over the Choccolocco Management area by the Alabama National Guard when deputies spotted Kenny on a Razor UTV accompanied by a female. The deputies gave pursuit in the helicopter directing ground units to Kenny’s location,” Sheriff Matthew Wade said.

Wade says Reagan Scott Kenney was wanted for felony theft and says his actions caused the crash that took the life of a 34-year-old Calhoun County husband and father.

Around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, a large trailer was stolen from LaserFab on Hwy 431 by occupants of a white Ford F-250 double cab pickup truck. As the truck merged onto the highway, the trailer detached and the suspects left it in the road. Shortly after, James Adams Harris, 34, of Jacksonville was travelling southbound when he collided with the trailer. He was airlifted from the scene and later died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

