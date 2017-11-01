Officer shot, suspect killed while police were investigating homicide at an Anniston home

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Chief Shane Denham says one of their officers was shot Wednesday while on the scene of a homicide at a home on High Street.

According to Denham, officers responded to a call of an unconscious female. They arrived and found the woman shot to death.

After an hour, an unknown Hispanic man approached investigators and refused to leave the scene. He fired on an investigator, and another cop returned fire, killing him. Officers believe the man was likely involved in the initial homicide.

The officer was grazed in the abdomen. He is doing well and is being treated at a local hospital.

