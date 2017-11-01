Vestavia Hills Police officer possibly shot in the head

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Police say the community shouldn’t be concerned for their safety after a report from AL.com that a Vestavia Hills police officer had been shot in the head.

Vestavia Hills Police wouldn’t confirm to CBS 42 that an officer had been shot–they simply said the community is safe, and they will release a statement shortly. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Montgomery Highway near City Hall.

Outside the UAB Emergency Room, there are multiple Vestavia Hills PD vehicles.

CBS 42 is in contact with the mayor, the city manager and the police department as we work to learn more about what happened.