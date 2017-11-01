Vigil held for Allie Brodie, UA student who died after soccer accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT) – Friends of Allie Brodie gathered at Denny Chimes on the University of Alabama Wednesday evening to remember the freshman student killed in a tragic sports accident.

Brodie was playing soccer with friends in early October when she was hit in the head with a soccer ball, causing a concussion. Worsening symptoms led to emergency surgery at DCH Regional Medical Center for an intracranial hemorrhage and, according to a GoFundMe page setup for the family, was put into a medically induced coma from which she would never wake up. She was ultimately diagnosed with brain arteriovenous malformation, a condition she had since birth.

Friends and family remembered her devotion to her faith.

“Going on a fall retreat and serving people at a food bank right before she passed away. Her life was defined by Jesus, and I think that she really began college with the end in mind. She began in light of eternity,” said Preston Conder, the Campus Minister for the University Christian Ministry.”

Brodie, a freshman student from California, was majoring in Public Relations. The vigil was attended by UA Administration including President Stuart Bell, as well as professors from the College of Communication and Information Sciences.

“It was tramatic,” said Hannah Davis, a friend of Brodie’s, and the President of Alpha Delta Chi, her sorority.

“You never expect that the person you just saw a few days ago is fighting for their life,” she added.

The University of Alabama plans to hold a ceremony to remember all students lost during this semester on Wednesday, November 8th, at 4 p.m.