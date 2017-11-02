18 wheeler goes up in flames on I-20/59 North in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — I-20/59 is closed at Lloyd Noland Parkway in Fairfield due to a tractor-trailer fire. We are following this breaking news story —

4:33 AM: According to police, the female driver of the tractor-trailer lost control due to a tire blowout.

The driver will be transported to the hospital.

Jessie Parrish witnessed the explosion. He says the explosion shook his truck. He witnessed debris flying and more tires on the vehicle exploded.

Birmingham Fire has arrived on the scene to assist. Crews are having trouble hooking their lines into old Fairfield lines.

Both the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 are closed at this time.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-20/59 near Lloyd Noland Parkway.

The fire is on the northbound side of I-20/59.

A witness on the scene tells CBS42 that the driver of the tractor-trailer was able to escape.

Rachel with Real-Time Traffic says to exit before mile marker 118/119.

