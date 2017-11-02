3 men accused of 2015 Bessemer murder plead guilty to lesser charge

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men who were charged with capital murder in the death of a Bessemer man, have plead guilty to a lesser charge.

According to court records, Harold Mason, Rufus Clyde, Jr., and Rashad Taylor plead guilty to the charge of felony murder on Thursday.

The case dates back to the October 2015 murder of 58-year-old Leon Slay, who was shot and killed during a robbery.

His body was found about a block away from his home on Fairfax Avenue.

Slay was walking to a corner store to pick up groceries for a disabled neighbor when he was killed.

Two other men charged in the crime, Anthony Murray and Javar Humphrey,  are still waiting on trial dates.

