Alabama woman arrested in nationwide fake adoption scheme, $6,000 in theft

(WIAT) — Four couples were all waiting for a little bundle of joy to join their family.

It sounds like the start of a happy story, but it’s not.

Shereen Gurnsey is due to deliver her baby in January, but in the meantime, she faces theft by deception charges after promising that baby to at least three families.

Gurnsey was arrested on Thursday, and the Theodore woman is accused of being part of a nationwide adoption scandal.

“Probably the worst call I have made was to tell them what was done to them,” said Richard Shields, a Mobile Attorney who informed the families of the scam. “And they cried.”

Gurnsey is accused of taking money from at least four adoptive families, including one here in Birmingham.

“The birth mother and her boyfriend drove to Birmingham and met them here in this office, and chose to place the baby with them, after a couple in europe backed out,” said Birmingham Attorney Bob Echols.

The expectant mother is now accused of telling that same story four times, and taking at least $6,000 from each family. The money was supposedly meant to cover pregnancy related expenses.

Gurnsey was paired with families through separate adoption agencies, but there is only one baby boy.

“She sat right here in this office and looked them in the face and told them they were going to adopt the baby,” Echols said.

Gurnsey even reportedly went as far as telling the parents to start picking out a name. The couple in Pennsylvania, who we’ll call Beth and Rocky, even prepared their nursery. A nursery that will now sit empty.

“I think you are truly the one who is so vulnerable,” Beth said. “I mean everything about you financially, emotionally. I just don’t feel like there is anything in place to protect adoptive parents.”

Adoption is regulated by law in the State of Alabama, but not on the internet where this case started.