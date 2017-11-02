ALEA issues missing child alert for 3 Alabama children

(WIAT) — The Marshall County, Alabama Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Katelyn Marie Kitchens, Timothy Gene “Trace” Kitchens and Darren Marcus Cribbs, according to a release from ALEA.

Katelyn Kitchens is a 5-year-old female, Timothy Gene Kitchens is a 7-year-old male and Darren Marcus is an 8-year-old male. The children were last seen at 3:00 pm in Albertville, Alabama on October 31, 2017.

The children may be traveling with their non-custodial parent, Kristine Galaviz. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the children, please contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034 or call 911.

http://app.alea.gov/Community/wfAlertFlyer.aspx?ID=290c3fb2-296a-435d-877a-fbd11ba16b04