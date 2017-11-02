Auburn basketball holding out two players amid FBI investigation

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — With the exhibition season set to start tonight, Auburn basketball will be sitting out Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy indefinitely amid the FBI’s formal complaint issued on the team.

The school released the following statement Thursday morning:

“To avoid any potential eligibility issues, Auburn Athletics has decided to hold men’s basketball players Austin Wiley and Danjel Purifoy out indefinitely. Because this is related to an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

Assistant coach Chuck Person, who has been suspended without pay, faces six charges, including bribery and fraud. According to the complaint, Person received $91,500 in bribes for steering players to a particular professional agent. Person is also accused of giving money to the families of two current Auburn players.

The Tigers face D-II Berry tonight at Auburn Arena.