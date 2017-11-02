Cullman woman remembered by schools after tragic death at Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) – The Cullman County coroner has now identified the woman who died after falling from a bluff at Catalina Point on Smith Lake.

Faye Swindoll was a retired employee of Cullman City Schools. According to Kim Hall, principal of Cullman High School, Swindoll had been with the system for 32 years.

Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed that Swindoll fell from the bluff on family property, Monday afternoon. Her death is not an active investigation. The Cullman County Sheriff’s office tells CBS 42 that everything points to it being a tragic accident. Kilpatrick said that the cause of death appears to be blunt force trauma.

Hall released a statement about Swindoll, writing, “Mrs. Swindoll was a dedicated employee at Cullman High School. She showed her love for our students and staff members each day. Mrs. Swindoll retired a few years back from her position as manager of our Child Nutrition Program. She led her staff in supporting our students and always made sure to have the staff dressed in Bearcat T-shirts each Friday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Swindoll family during this time of tragic loss.”

Visitation for Swindoll will be held Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Moss Service Funeral Home.