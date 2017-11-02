Male faces life threatening injuries after shooting in North Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A male faces life threatening injuries after a shooting near the Collegeville Housing Community on Thursday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Shelton tells CBS42 around 7:30 P.M. officers responded to the call of a person shot on 30th Street North. Upon arrival, they found a male suffering life threatening injuries from a gunshot.

Captain Harold Watson of Birmingham Fire says the male suffered a single gunshot wound to the chin.

Officers have not identified a suspect and are currently investigating.

