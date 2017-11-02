Male faces life threatening injuries after shooting in North Birmingham

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT): A male faces life threatening injuries after a shooting near the Collegeville Housing Community on Thursday, per Sgt. Bryan Shelton of Birmingham Police.

Shelton tells CBS42 around 7:30 P.M. officers responded to the call of a person shot on 30th Street North. Upon arrival, they found a male suffering life threatening injuries from a gunshot.

Captain Harold Watson of Birmingham Fire says the male suffered a single gunshot wound to the chin.

Officers have not identified a suspect and are currently investigating.

CBS42 will provide more updates as they become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s